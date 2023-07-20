Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Latto and Brooklyn Nikole Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Latto and Brooklyn Nikole are sisters who show up for each other in music, business and life. As the “Sunday Service” rapper’s profile in Hip Hop has grown with charting singles and standout performances, her little sister is there offering creative input, working behind the scenes and even getting behind the camera to direct the “Somebody” music video.

One moment that stands out: Latto gifting Nikole a chain at the club for her birthday and tweeting, “My sister forever straight long as I’m here!!! On God!! Happy G day gangsta.” It gives a real glimpse into the kind of love and loyalty they share: unconditional, proud and inclusive.

Sisterhood brings comfort to an industry that rarely slows down. Built-in trust makes it easier to grow without second-guessing if someone has your back, and that kind of stability is rare in the music business. Latto has earned Grammy nominations, platinum records and a Billboard Women in Music honor — with Nikole closely involved along the way. Their bond brings to mind sister duos like Chloe x Halle and Solange and Beyoncé, in which talent and trust go hand in hand.

Check out 10 of the sisters’ cutest moments below!

1. On Live Stream With Tylil James

The sister duo went live on Twitch with Tylil James and brought all the vibes with them. They yapped, danced, took shots, played Guess The Rapper, ran to American Deli for food and even baked a cake. A time was definitely had.

2. Court Side...You In The C Section

This is that “not too much on my girl” energy in photo form. With their matching Louis Vuitton purses, fits and mugs, it’s clear they won't play when it comes to each other. They give sister goals every time.

3. Latto And Brooklyn Nikole Take Miami For “Big Mama”

Best Bars For The Mood: “Yeah, money long, cheetah thong, thick as h**l, Georgia Dome / Sharin' n**gas, sharin' clothes, I don't know what y'all be on / Y'all go for s**t I wouldn't, I'm up 300 a booking / B**ch, I don't play for the Nets, but I'm gon' shoot s**t up 'bout Brooklyn.”

4. Haters Getting Mad ‘Cause I Got Me Some BAPE

A Bathing Ape has always held weight in street wear fashion and black culture. The brand had a quiet run for a minute, but thanks to a few viral moments and the fashion crowd that never let it go, it’s clear that early 2000s trends are making a comeback!

5. Blue Strip Platters

Best Bars For The Mood: “Tell the truth, oh, I'm not that cute? Bet you won't ask your boo / He get money, I get money too, like, who gon' trick on who? / These b**ches corny, soon as monkey see, then you know monkey do/ Do you rap or do you tweet? 'Cause I can't tell, get in the booth, b**ch.”

6. Look Up Brooklyn...Say Cheese!

This picture screams, “We’re sisters! We’re happy and we’re singing and we’re stylish. Give me a high five!” Cut and print. Beautiful girls. Dynamite. Always real, always shining and always riding together through it all just like the Wayans brothers.

7. Lemon Pepper Steppas

Latto teamed up with Wingstop for her own flavor, Latto’s Lemon Herb Remix, and Nikole popped up in the commercial right beside her. They brought their usual chemistry and charm, turning the fast-food advertisement into a sister flex. The moment felt natural, fun and straight out of their day-to-day dynamic.

8. We’re Sisters; We Stand Together!

Who knew Latto was a natural blonde? She’s been rocking that color since she was a kid, which might explain why it fits her so well. One look at this throwback and it’s clear; these two have been as thick as thieves from the jump.

9. GOAT Talk

The duo linked up with Complex for “GOAT Talk” and didn’t hold back. They chatted about dating, music, zodiac signs and more with a few unexpected gems in between. If you’ve ever wondered what they’re like off camera, this segment gives you the full vibe.

10. Georgia Girls, Gold Grillz

All the country girls from down South keep a little gold in their mouth, and being from the A, the sisters got grilled up together. It’s a trend everywhere else, but in the South, it’s a lifestyle — plain and simple. Gold grills run deep in Southern culture; they’re a bold mark of pride and style that never fades.