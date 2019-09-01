Image Image Credit Derek White / Contributor via Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Latto, DJ Khaled, and Ludacris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Season two of Netflix’s “Rhythm + Flow” finally has a premiere date. On Friday (Oct. 18), the streaming service announced that the Hip Hop competition show, set in Atlanta for its second go-round, will air on Nov. 20.

In the official trailer, judges Latto, DJ Khaled and Ludacris shared their expectations for the talent competing against one another. “I’m looking for the full package. I want somebody that can survive in this new generation,” the “Brokey” rapper said.

“I want to discover something special,” Khaled added. Guest judges will include Big Sean, Remy Ma, Busta Rhymes and GloRilla, among others. As Rap-Up previously reported, Eminem is also expected to lend a hand in the “Battle Round” contest.

“We are taking things up a notch with a new cast of global hitmakers in our judges and a new pool of undiscovered artists,” Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series Brandon Riegg shared earlier in the year. “Hip Hop continues to evolve, so it’ll be thrilling to see Ludacris, Latto and DJ Khaled mentoring contestants during their journeys, along with legendary guest judges like Eminem providing their own brand of insight and advice.”

Series executive producers Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon added, “This season features a powerhouse panel of judges, each with a distinct and influential role in Hip Hop culture. In this significant moment for the genre, the focus extends beyond the music alone.”

The first season of “Rhythm + Flow” premiered in 2019 with Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. as judges. “Last Supper” artist D Smoke ended up taking home the $250,000 cash prize.

Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea arrived in August with features from Hunxho, Teezo Touchdown, Ciara, Mariah the Scientist and more. DJ Khaled, on the other hand, is still working on his upcoming album, TIL NEXT TIME.