On Tuesday (Sept. 24), Latto stepped in to help a former Waffle House employee who was fired for taking part in the rapper’s “Brokey” challenge while on the job.

Yadira Ramirez, the person in question, posted a TikTok video on Sept. 20 of her and her co-workers doing gestures to match the track’s pre-chorus: “When a real one hold you down, bae, you supposed to drown / You ain't never f**k with no boss b**ch, I turned you out / You won't catch me in no Shark boots, y'all burnt 'em out / B**ches gotta wait till they birthday to go out of town.”

The following day (Sept. 21), she revealed that Waffle House let her go as a result of the clip going viral — to date, it has over 20 million views. “Our company policy does not say we’re not allowed to have our phones. It just says don’t bash or talk bad about the company, and we didn’t,” Ramirez said in a separate upload on the platform. “I was the only one to get fired. No one is getting written up from what I’ve been told.”

She added, “I’m good. I’m not sad. [I] just was sad [at] the moment. I do understand that life is about growth and blessings, [and] I'm looking forward to my new path.” Thankfully, a new opportunity came quicker than expected, as Latto met up with Ramirez on Tuesday.

In a video shared to her TikTok, Ramirez was seen dancing to "part two" of the challenge before the “Put It On Da Floor” rapper stepped in front of the camera. She handed her the $10,000 prize promised earlier in the month.

“Brokey” appeared on Latto’s latest studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. The 22-song effort housed “Big Mama,” “Blick Sum” and “Sunday Service,” along with features from Coco Jones, Young Nudy, Megan Thee Stallion and Teezo Touchdown.