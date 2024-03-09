Image Image Credit Screenshot from Latto’s “Somebody” video Image Alt Latto Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Latto is starting her summer early. On Friday (May 16), the Atlanta-raised rapper unveiled her latest offering, “Somebody,” and its sunny visual companion, just days after teasing her return.

Much of the record revolves around an interpolation of Aaliyah’s “Are You That Somebody?” but she reworks the original hook into: “I really need somebody / Tell me you that somebody / I don't care about your bodies / Uh, love the way you touch my body.”

Lyrically, the “The Rap Game” Season 1 winner carries that same energy all throughout her two verses. “I get messy, you might need a mop / Just like Messi, we kick it a lot / Why she textin'? I'm climbin' on top,” she spits over the Pooh Beatz-produced effort. Take a listen below.

Brooklyn Nikole Makes Her Directorial Debut

Latto's "Somebody" is special for more than a few reasons, but the biggest one might just be that her sister, Brooklyn Nikole, directed its music video. Shot somewhere far away on an island in Jamaica, the clip sees the "Blick Sum” hitmaker lounging on a bamboo raft, letting waves gently wash over her and clearly having the time of her life with Popcaan.

Judging by social media’s reaction, we might get to see Nikole behind the lens again. “Directed by Brooklyn?!?! That’s how you put your family in positions to eat,” one fan wrote underneath Latto’s Instagram post. Another said, “OMG, Brook [is] in her director era.”

“Somebody” Is Latto’s First Solo Effort Since ‘Sugar Honey Iced Tea’

“Somebody” marks the Grammy-nominated artist’s first solo release since her third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, which debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart. The project arrived with “Shrimp & Grits,” “Brokey” and “Sunday Service,” plus contributions from Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and Coco Jones, among plenty of others.

In January, Latto blessed us with the long-awaited Playboi Carti remix to “Blick Sum,” along with some visuals to match. She’s also expected to appear on Rob49’s “WTHELLY (Remix),” which will hopefully appear on next Friday’s (May 23) Let Me Fly.