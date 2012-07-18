Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LGBTQ+ Rappers Lil Nas X Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Historically, Hip Hop and R&B haven’t always been the most welcoming spaces for LGBTQ+ artists. The genres are known for their rigid gender expectations and often blatant heteronormativity, presenting several challenges for singers and rappers who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer.

Despite the hurdles, LGBTQ+ artists are increasingly beginning to turn the tide through their projects, visibility and public advocacy. Notable names like Lil Nas X, Kehlani and Doechii are breaking down barriers with unapologetic honesty about who they are. Saucy Santana, for example, uses his flamboyant confidence and lyrics to champion queer visibility in Hip Hop, which is often dominated by hypermasculine narratives. Meanwhile, Azealia Banks brings a different perspective to her craft as a bisexual rapper who embraces her identity without allowing it to be the sole focus of her artistry.

Rap-Up rounded up a detailed list of LGBTQ+ artists who are reshaping the culture and, ultimately, redefining what it means to be a musician. Continue scrolling to check them out.

1. Lil Nas X

Whether it be because of his snarky humor on social media or chart-topping hits, Lil Nas X is a mainstay in the industry. His meteoric rise began with "Old Town Road," a track that broke genre barriers and stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 weeks. The rapper used the song’s success as a platform for him to come out as gay during Pride Month later that year.

Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" is another prime example of his fearlessness. The record was accompanied by a provocative music video in which he gave a lap dance to Satan. It not only challenged traditional norms but ignited conversations about queer representation in mainstream media. Despite criticism from conservative voices, he's remained unapologetically himself, as evidenced by later releases like “INDUSTRY BABY” and “ONE OF ME,” which featured fellow gay icon Elton John.

2. Doechii

Doechii first caught the public's eye with her viral track "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” which set the tone for her subsequent explorations of sexuality: “I think I like girls, but I think I like men / Doechii is a d**k: I never fit in.” Since then, she’s continued to push boundaries in both fashion and music.

In 2021, the self-coined Swamp Princess signed with Top Dawg Entertainment, becoming the label's first female rapper. The following year introduced fans to massive records like “Persuasive” with SZA and “Crazy,” the former of which appeared on she / her / black b**ch. Doechii kept the momentum going with 2023’s “What It Is (Block Boy),” earning her first RIAA Platinum certification and proving she’s here to stay.

3. Kehlani

Kehlani has been a powerful voice in the LGBTQ+ community for years. The Bay Area native publicly came out as queer in 2018 and later confirmed they were a lesbian in 202. The “After Hours” creator also reportedly dated Victoria Monét briefly. Their catalog spans projects like SweetSexySavage, While We Wait and It Was Good Until It Wasn't.

“I didn’t even really have to come out in my private life,” Kehlani told The Advocate. “I don’t walk down the street, and people look at me and go, ‘Oh, I bet she’s queer’ or ‘I bet that she’s into women’ or anything like that because of the way I present.”

4. Isaiah Rashad

Housing artists like Ab-Soul and ScHoolboy Q, TDE is a powerhouse for West Coast lyricists, and Isaiah Rashad is included in that conversation. In 2022, a video of the “West Savannah” rapper having sex with other men surfaced online. Rather than retreating from the limelight, he addressed the situation head-on during his Coachella set later that year. The music industry, whether it be fans or Rashad's peers, embraced him with open arms, and he's unveiled quite a few releases since then.

“I’m sexually fluid,” Rashad shared in an interview with Joe Budden after revealing his family was previously aware of his sexuality. “I’m not in full control of when I walk into a room who I’m attracted to.”

5. Saucy Santana

Saucy Santana began his career as a makeup artist for City Girls before transitioning into making his own music. He gained viral fame with high-energy anthems like "Walk" and "Material Girl," which became go-to songs at Pride festivals and events. Even beyond the raunchy raps heard across 2020’s Imma Celebrity, the Connecticut-born artist has become an LGBTQ+ icon thanks to his bold personality and unapologetic approach.

Especially at a time when Hip Hop was, and often still is, criticized for its lack of representation, Saucy Santana’s public persona marked a turn of the tide. He's used his platform to address issues of homophobia and advocate for acceptance and equality. For example, take the rapper’s spat with DJ Akademiks in 2023. The pair got into a back-and-forth over how gay men present themselves, leading the musician to drop “Meet Me in Da Skreets.”

6. Yung Miami

As one half of City Girls, Yung Miami confirmed her bisexuality during a 2023 interview with Jason Lee on the "Hollywood Unlocked" show. She openly discussed her attraction to women, specifically expressing interest in fellow rapper and “Caresha Please” alum Megan Thee Stallion. When asked if she would consider a sexual encounter with the Houston native, the “CFWM (Can't F**k With Me)” hitmaker didn't hold back and said she would "smash all day and tomorrow."

The mother of two is also an ally to the rest of the LGBTQ+ community. For 2024’s Pride Month, she launched a capsule collection dubbed “The Gays.” “Oftentimes, I feel they’re left out, so I wanted to celebrate and dedicate this collection to them to make sure they feel seen and heard,” the artist said via a press release.

7. Azealia Banks

Banks has a complex relationship with the LGBTQ+ community. Despite identifying as bisexual, the New York artist faced criticism several times in the past for statements that many perceived as homophobic or transphobic — it even cost the “212” hitmaker her Twitter account at one point. Nonetheless, her core fan base has continuously grown with time.

Banks released her debut EP, 2012’s 1991, followed by a slew of singles that led up to her first studio album, 2014’s Broke with Expensive Taste. It housed fan favorites such as “Luxury” and “Miss Camaraderie.” Over the years, she’s also unveiled several mixtapes that boast her signature rap style and fusion of various genres, like Fantasea and Slay-Z.

8. Chika

Alabama rapper Chika’s career took off with a viral freestyle over Kanye West's "Jesus Walks," in which she addressed issues like body image and mental health. The breakthrough led to her signing with Warner Records in 2019, followed by her debut label EP, Industry Games, the next year. Among the several standouts in her discography, “Can’t Explain It” notably put Black, queer love at the forefront: “She lookin' hot, uh / Pricey and I gotta come, yeah / Keep it on lock, yeah / Think I'ma give her the rock.”

“My music is queer because I’m queer. It’s not something that you can easily separate because both are just a big part of who I am,” Chika told Them in 2019. “And when I hear my voice, I don’t hear a male or a female voice. I don’t mind referring to myself using male pronouns or masculine language.”

9. Frank Ocean

Few artists have maintained the level of mystery as Frank Ocean throughout his career. He first gained attention with his 2011 mixtape Nostalgia, Ultra, which helped cement his reputation in R&B and Hip Hop.

The same year, Ocean openly shared his experience of loving another man via Tumblr, providing much-needed visibility for LGBTQ+ voices in the genre. He later alluded to his sexuality on channel ORANGE, with “Forrest Gump” containing lyrics like, “You run my mind, boy / Running on my mind, boy / Forrest Gump.” The musician's later projects, Blonde and the visual album Endless, continued to explore themes of love, identity and self-discovery, particularly in fan-favorites such as "Nikes" and "Self Control."

10. ILOVEMAKONNEN

Amid the purely digital Hip Hop era, numerous underground artists could thrive without major label backing. Among them was ILOVEMAKONNEN, whose 2014 hit “Tuesday” skyrocketed into popularity after a Drake remix. The Los Angeles native subsequently signed with OVO Sound, where he released tracks like “I Don’t Sell Molly No More” and “Look at Wrist.” Interestingly, though, ILOVEMAKONNEN came out as gay in 2017 via Twitter, just a year after departing from the record company.

“I feel like if you’re coming out in Hip Hop, you have to be very brave. Understand that you’re doing this for so many people who are silent — not just for yourself,” the rapper explained in a 2021 conversation with Variety.

11. Taylor Bennett

Chance the Rapper’s younger brother, Taylor Bennett, publicly came out of the closet on the day before his 21st birthday: “Growing up, I've always felt indifferent about my sexuality and being attracted [to] one sex, and today, I would like to openly come out to my fans.”

Bennett's 2018 EP BE YOURSELF included tracks like "Rock 'N' Roll" and the Young Thug-assisted "Better than you ever Been." The songs highlighted his experiences navigating life as an openly bisexual artist. Meanwhile, collaborations with artists such as his brother, Ty Dolla Sign and Kyle further solidified his influence in the music industry.