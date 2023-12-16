Image Image Credit Lil Baby and Gunna Image Alt Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Dec. 19), Charlamagne Tha God premiered a new installment of his “Out Of Context” series. For his latest episode, the media veteran sat down with Lil Baby, who is set to drop his fourth solo LP, WHAM (Who Hard as Me), in January.

During the conversation, Charlamagne asked his guest about Gunna, who frequently worked with the Quality Control talent throughout their careers. Since learning about his legal situation regarding the highly publicized Georgia RICO case, many – including Lil Baby – have appeared to distance themselves from the YSL talent following his release from behind bars.

“We don’t got no relationship,” the “California Breeze” star stated when asked about his current ties to Gunna. He also addressed speculation about whether he can continue to have commercial success on his own. “The internet will say anything,” he remarked. “Do you know how many hits I got? So, that don’t even make sense.”

Charlamagne pushed the issue further by asking Lil Baby if he would collaborate with Gunna at Young Thug’s request. “I don't see that happening,” he said before making it clear that he doesn’t see it being a problem if his peers made a different decision. “I don’t know what nobody else would do,” he added.

Back in 2023, fans were treated to a hard-hitting single titled “350,” which contained lyrics many thought were aimed at the One of Wun emcee. “Ain’t never say nothin’ ‘bout it, n**ga, you know you a rat,” Lil Baby rapped. In response to Charlamagne’s inquiry, the 4PF representer downplayed that notion, stating, “It’s just the internet, where they’re gonna create [rumors]. I talk about rats in every song I have since I started rapping,” he explained. “They just created a narrative, and I don’t even be talking about a n**ga. [The line is for] whoever’s a rat.”