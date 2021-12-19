Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt India Royale and Lil Durk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Durk and India Royale are among Hip Hop’s few remaining pairs, though no one quite delivers couples goals like they do.

On Tuesday (March 4), they put their relationship to the test in GQ’s “Couples Quiz” series. During the sit-down, the pair — who’ve been together since 2017 — answered questions about their pet peeves, favorite activities and more.

Early on, Royale asked Lil Durk how he knows when she’s mad at him. “Well, the main thing is when you leave to drop the kids off in the morning, if you don’t give me a hug and a kiss, I know you’re pissed,” he responded. She gave him half a point before noting, “I feel like you tell when I’m upset when I give you the silent treatment.”

Lil Durk And India Royale Love Watching “Game of Thrones”

Elsewhere, they talked about their favorite TV show to watch together, with Durk naming "Bates Motel" and "Dexter." According to Royale, though, it’s actually "Game of Thrones." He joked, “I be playing with her. ‘So, who do you want to protect you: me or Jon Snow?’ I know she’s really saying him [in the back of her mind], but she says me to make me feel good.”

Lil Durk Wants To Make Music With India Royale

Afterward, Royale was asked to name Lil Durk’s dream collaborator. She guessed Lil Wayne, JT and Beyoncé, all of which were incorrect. “It was you. We [were] just talking about this in the car,” the Grammy Award winner told her. “You said, ‘Let’s do a song.’”

“He did very well,” Royale said as the quiz wrapped up. In the end, she scored 18 out of 20 points, while her boo finished with 11 out of 15.

The arrival of the pair’s "Couples Quiz" was somewhat bittersweet, given Lil Durk’s current legal situation. At the moment, he is behind bars on multiple charges, including conspiracy and use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, to mention a few. The trial was originally set to begin on Jan. 7, but prosecutors and his legal team agreed to push it to Oct. 14.