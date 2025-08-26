Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Nas X's father, Robert Stafford, and Lil Nas X at an awards dinner in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Robert Stafford shares an emotional update on his son Lil Nas X after the arrest.

The rapper faces four felony charges following an incident involving police officers.

His father urges fans to pray and support his son as the family navigates the legal fallout.

Lil Nas X was taken into custody following his widely publicized arrest in Los Angeles, but his father says the chart-topping rapper is holding up well mentally and spiritually.

Robert Stafford addressed news outlets (including TMZ) outside the Van Nuys Jail after his son was charged with four felony counts stemming from a late-night incident last week. Police allege Lil Nas X roamed the streets unclothed in downtown L.A. before injuring three officers during his arrest.

Despite the seriousness of the charges, Stafford painted a picture of optimism. “God is good. God has a plan,” he said. “He’s in good spirits. He’s all right. He’s very remorseful for what happened. But it can happen to any family. He’s going to get the help that he needs.”

Stafford also dismissed speculation about drug involvement. When asked directly about illegal substances, he responded, “Absolutely not.” Instead, he emphasized that the family is united in their support. “The family support. The family is going to address it,” he told cameras.

Lil Nas X was initially hospitalized for what officials suspected to be an overdose but was later transferred to jail. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has since been released on bail. His attorney, Drew Findling, expressed confidence in court that the case will be resolved in his client’s favor.

Stafford noted that his first conversation with his son after the arrest was emotional. “It was awesome. We shared tears. We shared laughter. But he’s in great spirits. He’s going to be great,” he said. Stafford repeatedly called on fans to keep the rapper in their prayers, adding, “Give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone.”

When asked what Lil Nas X would do upon release, Stafford said simply: “Give God all the glory.”