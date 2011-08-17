Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images, and Victor Boyko / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne, JAY-Z and Kanye West Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Apparently, Lil Wayne has never listened to Watch The Throne, Ye and JAY-Z’s joint album that brought us hits like “No Church In The Wild,” “N**gas In Paris” and “Otis.” During his cover story with Rolling Stone on Thursday (April 17), the New Orleans rapper confessed — rather matter-of-factly — that he wasn't aware the two artists put out a whole project together.

“What’s that?” Lil Wayne asked the publication’s Andre Gee when he brought up the collaborative effort. After he clarified, “Kanye and JAY-Z’s album,” the “Lollipop” hitmaker replied, “They did an album?” The two reportedly spent the next five minutes combing through the aforementioned tracks.

That being said, who knows whether they got around to “H·A·M,” the song in which Hov seemingly dissed Birdman, only for Lil Wayne himself to famously fire back on 2011’s “It’s Good.”

Lil Wayne And JAY-Z Have Traded Jabs Before

“I'm like, ‘Really, half a billi,' n**ga, really?’ You got baby money / Keep it real with n**gas, n**gas ain't got my lady money,” JAY-Z rapped at the time. Not long after, on the Tha Carter IV cut, Lil Wayne shot back: “Talkin ’bout baby money? I got your baby money / Kidnap your b**ch, get that ‘how-much-you-love-your-lady’ money / I know you fake, n**ga, press your brakes, n**ga.”

The Brooklyn native downplayed it all later that year, telling MTV the exchange was purely “sport” and “that’s rap.” Two years later, however, he took another jab on the Timbaland-produced “La Familia.” JAY-Z spat, “N**gas wanna kidnap wifey / Good luck with that, bruh / You must gon’ hide your whole family.”

In Lil Wayne's defense, he didn't recall much about his own Tha Carter series back when he celebrated the third installment's 15th anniversary in 2023. That doesn’t completely let him off the hook for blanking on Hip Hop history — something rap fans would definitely call out any new artist for — but maybe, just maybe, after nearly 14 years, he genuinely doesn't remember.

In case you, like Lil Wayne, haven’t heard of Watch The Throne before 2025, take a listen below.