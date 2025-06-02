Image Image Credit Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter VI may be getting a summer release, he hinted at in a Cetaphil commercial on Thursday (Feb. 6). Titled “We're all a Lil Sensitive,” the 1 ½-minute clip saw the rapper comforting others during vulnerable times.

In one scene, he reacted to a dad finding a condom in his daughter’s male friend’s wallet: “D**n, that’s sensitive.” In the next, the Funerals creator offered up some moisturizing cream to a woman whose boyfriend refused to kiss her on the jumbotron.

Toward the very end of the video, someone invited Lil Wayne to Super Bowl LIX, but he turned it down. “Nah, this is time-sensitive,” the artist said shortly before the screen the camera zoomed in on his studio door, which read, “Do not disturb ‘til June 6, 2025.”

“What attracted me to this project was the chance to flip the script. Showing a sensitive side isn’t a weakness — it’s a power. There’s nothing more real than turning those types of moments into a display of strength,” Lil Wayne said to Rolling Stone. He continued, “This campaign made perfect sense to me. The world knew I was disappointed, but what they didn’t know was that it made me determined to deliver something way bigger.”

The “A Lil Sensitive” campaign was a lighthearted nod to Lil Wayne not being selected as Sunday’s (Feb. 9) Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show headliner. Despite taking place in his hometown of New Orleans, Kendrick Lamar was ultimately given the major honor.

After days of social media debate, the “Mona Lisa” artist finally broke his silence in a lengthy Instagram video. “It hurt a whole lot,” Lil Wayne admitted. “Thanks to all of my peers, my friends, my family, my homies on the sports television and everybody repping me. I really appreciate that, I really do. I feel like I let all of y’all down by not getting that opportunity, but I’m working on me, and I’m working.”