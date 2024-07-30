Image Image Credit Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Yachty Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

After Lil Yachty’s rant regarding his former artist KARRAHBOOO leaving Concrete Boys, she has finally clapped back and addressed the claims. The artist has called capped on ghostwriting claims and asked him to keep her name out of the “internet shenanigans.”

Lil Yachty was visibly upset during an Instagram Live rant regarding rumors about him mistreating his former signee, KARRAHBOOO. While addressing the various conspiracy theories online, he highlighted that he was actually protecting her from being outed as rude and disrespectful.

Later in his conversation, he clarified that he wrote all her records, including her popular verse on their ”On The Radar” freestyle, which helped her burst into the spotlight. While shooting down those claims, KARRAHBOOO circled two of her most popular records on Apple Music, daring Yachty to say that he wrote them.

Lil Yachty went even further during his rant to express his frustrations with her attitude, and said she is almost a million dollars in debt and will not be able to get out of it because he is not there to help her make her music and provide her with her style.

This rant was vehemently different from the announcement of her officially leaving the group. During that Instagram Live session he expressed, “I have nothing bad to say. Nothing negative to say about KARRAH. I wish her the best in her career,” Lil Yachty added. “That’s pretty much it. I don’t have anything bad to say … or anything good to say.”

This conversation came shortly after Broccoli City Festival in D.C. where KARRAHBOOO was a glaring omission during the Concrete Boys setlist. During their performance, they excluded the hit track “RIP FOLLIES,” which is a fan favorite for the Hip Hop group.

KARRAHBOOO has not released a solo track since leaving the group, but she is set to go on the road as a special guest for Latto’s headlining tour with Mariah the Scientist. She no longer follows any member of the group anymore and has been removed from the Concrete Boys Instagram page.

Check out their fire “On The Radar” freestyle below!