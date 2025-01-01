Image Image Credit Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Yachty performs during the 2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Lil Yachty knew he was going to work with Drake one day. However, the route the Atlanta rapper says he took to making that happen may raise eyebrows.

According to the “One Night” artist, he “manifested” his friendship and future collaborations with Drake after he dropped acid. While appearing on PlaqueBoyMax’s stream on Wednesday (Aug. 13), Lil Yachty spoke on some of the most talented artists he’s worked with and immediately name dropped the late Juice WRLD, Tyler, The Creator and Drake. The online streamer then asked, “How [did] you start working with Drake? ‘Cause I feel like that s**t just happened?” And from there, Lil Yachty got deep.

“I manifested it, bro,” he said. “I was doing acid one night, and I was like, ‘Man, I would really love to work with Drake.’ That’s one of my favorite rappers. I was just talking to the abyss. I was speaking to, like, a higher power, and I manifested it. I did. This was years ago. This was before we ever did anything.”

The Teenage Emotions creator then described how he and the Toronto rapper went from following each other on their "finsta" Instagram accounts to becoming genuine pals. “That’s, like, one of my best friends,” added Lil Boat. “Manifestation is real… Dead**s, I manifested... becoming famous, becoming a rapper. All this s**t manifestation for real for real. You gotta speak this s**t into existence.”

Over the years, Lil Yachty, who also recalled being on FaceTime with Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky while he was still in high school, has collaborated with Drake over a handful of times. A couple of their joint efforts include “Oprah's Bank Account” from his Lil Boat 3 album and “Another Late Night" from Drizzy’s For All The Dogs album.

Sounds like it was written into the stars, indeed.