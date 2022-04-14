Image Image Credit Lionel Hahn / Contributor via Getty Images and HENRY NICHOLLS / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lizzo at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party and Sydney Sweeney at the "Echo Valley" European Premier Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lizzo is not letting up on Sydney Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle campaign. On Wednesday (Aug. 6), the four-time Grammy Award winner dropped a new song snippet where she directly name-dropped the “Euphoria” actress.

"No kizzy, he ain’t got no business being with me / Fat a**, pretty face with the titties / B**ch, I got good genes, like I'm Sydney," Lizzo rapps while hosing down a red Porsche in ripped denim cutoffs. “You’re cute jeans,” the Houston artist captioned the TikTok post.

The “About Damn Time” hitmaker had already teased the song on Monday (Aug. 4) while clapping back at conservatives. In the clip, a Fox News commentator claims that Sweeney’s campaign signaled that “we’re over this woke agenda.” He goes on to say, “We are over the Lizzos, we are over the Dylan Mulvaneys. If this were a 300-pound non-binary person, they would be applauding her.”

The video then cut to Lizzo buttoning up her jeans, similar to how Sweeney zipped hers up in the original advertisement. The post’s caption simply read, “Lizzo’s got good jeans.”

Last Thursday (July 31), Lizzo posted a meme of herself wearing denim that reads, “If the Democrats won the election.” She responded, “My jeans are black.” It arrived amid ongoing backlash over Sweeney’s American Eagle campaign, which many felt unintentionally implied that a white, blonde, blue-eyed woman represents the standard for “good jeans” — or “good genes.”

American Eagle has since responded to the controversy with a statement: "'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

As for Lizzo, she dropped her surprise mixtape, MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING, in June.