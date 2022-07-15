Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lizzo at Lizzo In Real Life at The Wiltern Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Lizzo posted a side-by-side photo to highlight her progress and shut down Ozempic rumors.

Her fitness routine includes cardio, sauna sessions, and a chef-curated diet focused on wellness.

She emphasizes personal effort, saying, “I work my a** off,” and owns her transformation proudly.

Lizzo looks “Good as Hell,” and she’s setting the record straight on how she got there. On Thursday (July 3), the Special artist gave a shoutout to spa owner Flávia Lanini for helping her stay on top of her health goals.

In an Instagram post, she shared a before-and-after photo comparing her first lymphatic massage session with her most recent. “In light of all these magazines and blogs wanting me to be on Ozempic so bad, here’s the truth! I work my a** off,” Lizzo wrote before listing exactly how she does it.

The Grammy winner explained she’s been “training three times a week, [doing] daily sauna and cardio [sessions], adding animal protein back into my diet, hiring a chef who helps me meal prep and keeps track of what I put into my body in a calorie deficit, [and] cutting out sugary Starbucks, full-fat sodas, and potato chips.”

Elsewhere in the caption, Lizzo shared that she “quit drinking for the longest” but is now back to it because, in her words, she “earned it.” As for what her workouts actually look like, she named pickleball, hiking, and walking on the beach as her go-tos.

“I detox! Once a month!” she added. “I also get holistic bodywork done, wood therapy, and lymphatic massage. I’m so happy and proud of what I’ve done, and no one can take that away from me.”

On the music side, Lizzo surprised fans with MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING in June. The 13-song offering included her viral “YITTY ON YO TITTYS (FREESTYLE),” plus collaborations with SZA and Doja Cat.