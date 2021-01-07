Image Image Credit Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images, Chelsea Guglielmino / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LL COOL J, Saweetie, and Lil Durk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

LL COOL J has been in the game for roughly four decades, and while many of his peers might be less accepting of the youth, the New York legend says he’s still all ears. In a chat with “The Breakfast Club” on Friday (Sept. 6), he gave major props to today’s generation of rappers.

“I like everything. I was listening to Young Nudy today,” the “I’m Bad” creator told hosts DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God. “I like the Lil Durk thing, but I like the Cordae. You can flip it all the way to [other side of the spectrum]. I like some of what GloRilla is doing, and some of them records [she’s released].”

“I love Hip Hop culture. People think that I go home, and stand up in a corner, and kind of melt into the wall, and don’t know what the hell is going on in the world, but I’m actually paying attention,” he further explained.

Later in the conversation, LL was asked about his decision to work with Saweetie, who, at times, is overlooked as a lyricist in comparison to her peers. “I liked her on ‘Best Friend’ with [Doja Cat], and I just thought she was cool. I liked her name and I just thought it was cool. I was like, ‘Yo, let’s put her on [Proclivities],’ and that was it,” he answered. “At the end of the day, that’s an opportunity for her to be better and she took her time and worked on that project. If somebody else wants to be on it, good luck!”

LL’s 14th studio album The FORCE hit streaming platforms at midnight. Spanning 14 songs, the project contained “Murdergram Deaux” featuring Eminem, the Rick Ross and Fat Joe-assisted “Saturday Night Special,” and more. Additional guest appearances include Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Nas, and Sona Jobarteh, among others.