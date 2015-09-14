Image Image Credit Mauricio Santana / Contributor via Getty Images and Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mac Miller and SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

With Mac Miller’s Balloonerism set to drop on Jan. 17, the late rapper’s estate unveiled the official tracklist on Tuesday (Jan. 7). The 14-song project, which will mark his second posthumous album, is expected to include features from SZA on “DJ’s Chord Organ” and his alter ego, Delusional Thomas, on “Transformations.”

Tracks like “Funny Papers,” “Do You Have a Destination?” and “Tomorrow Will Never Know” are among the fan favorites confirmed to be on the final cut. Additionally, the body of work will introduce a few unheard gems, such as “Shangri-La” and “Rick’s Piano.”

Longtime fans can also look forward to a pre-release offering before the full-length project lands on DSPs. “5 Dollar Pony Rides” is expected to debut on Thursday (Jan. 9) at 12 p.m. ET.

It’s worth mentioning that “DJ’s Chord Organ” will serve as the first formal collaboration between the rapper and SZA to appear on DSPs. Miller notably produced “Ur” from the songstress’ 2014 EP, Z. She later honored him by performing at his benefit concert in October 2018, just a month and some change after he passed away.

Balloonerism was officially announced in November 2024 after being teased at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. The project will drop just days before what would have been Miller’s 33rd birthday and coincides with the fifth anniversary of his beloved album Circles.

“Many of Malcolm’s fans are aware of Balloonerism, a full-length album that Malcolm created around the time of the release of Faces in 2014,” the “Self Care” creator’s estate shared on social media. “It is a project that was of great importance to Malcolm, to the extent that he commissioned artwork for it, and discussions concerning when it should be released were had regularly, though ultimately, GO:OD AM and subsequent albums ended up taking precedence.”

They further noted that Balloonerism was something Miller “frequently expressed [as] being important to him.”