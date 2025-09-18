Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mac Miller performs onstage at the 3rd Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Mac Miller’s estate released a short film to honor the legacy of GO:OD AM on its 10th anniversary.

The film features rare behind-the-scenes footage and commentary from close collaborators.

GO:OD AM marked Miller’s major label debut and a creative shift toward a more confident sound.

Time really does fly! On Thursday (Sept. 18), Mac Miller’s third studio album, GO:OD AM, officially turned 10. To celebrate, the late rapper’s estate released a short film titled GO:OD AM (Time Flies, Try To Catch It).

“I think, for me, I wanted the album to feel like a breath of fresh air. A lot of the music I had done recently was a little darker and sad,” Miller says to open the clip. “I wanted this album to kind of be a departure from that and feel confident and positive.”

Directed by frequent collaborator Sam Balaban, GO:OD AM (Time Flies, Try To Catch It) treats fans to quite a bit of previously unseen footage and commentary from some of the people closest to the “Self Care” artist. For example, audio engineer Josh Berg reflected on Miller spending time with Rick Rubin in Malibu for “a little bit.”

“That’s where GO:OD AM really came to be,” he said. “I was wherever he was for a long time.” Moments later, video director Rex Arrow added, “We lived together the summer of 2014. He never stopped recording.” Also featured are Miller’s manager, Christian Clancy, and Quentin “Q” Cuff. Watch the short film below.

GO:OD AM marked Miller’s label debut with Warner Records. “I think it was just time. I mean, this is the first time I've had a real budget to work with, which is nice,” he shared about six minutes into the video. “Actually being able to have cool marketing ideas and see them happen, like I’m going to get a billboard.”

The 17-song effort housed “ROS,” “100 Grandkids,” and perhaps most famously, “Weekend” featuring Miguel. Other artists featured on the LP included Ab-Soul, Chief Keef, Little Dragon and Lil B.

In January, Miller’s estate released Balloonerism, an album he had been working on around the same time as GO:OD AM, on streaming services. “It is a project that was of great importance to Malcolm, to the extent that he commissioned artwork for it, and discussions concerning when it should be released were had regularly,” they wrote at the time.