Staying down appears to have worked out for Mariah the Scientist, with her longtime boyfriend Young Thug being released from prison on Thursday (Oct. 31) evening. The rapper was sentenced to five years of time served and 15 years of probation, with his 20-year term to be commuted if completed without issue.

During the Brooklyn stop of Latto’s “Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour,” to which Mariah served as a supporting act, the songstress delivered an emotional speech about the “Digits” hitmaker regaining his freedom. “It’s really been a long time coming, and it has been really hard,” she said before breaking into tears. “There was people telling me I would never see him again. There was people who were laughing at me and laughing at the situation, making fun of us.”

She continued, “All of you motherf**kers who doubted me, and doubted this s**t, and said this n**ga was never coming back, f**k all of y’all. What [are] you gon’ say now, b**ch? Let's just make it to the end so I can get on this jet.”

Mariah and Thug began dating in 2021, with their first-ever collaboration, “Walked In,” arriving that same year. The track, featured on RY RY WORLD, was joined by a music video where they staged a mock wedding. Meanwhile, 2023’s To Be Eaten Alive housed “From A Woman,” a counterpart to the Atlanta rapper’s “From A Man.”

In a statement released to WSBTV’s Michael Seiden, Mariah thanked Judge Paige Whitaker, attorney Brian Steel and more for their role in securing Thug’s freedom. She penned, “I cannot say it enough, I cannot repay you for this. You have changed our lives, Jeffery’s life and mine. Thank you to everyone who has been there for us, every fan, who believed in us and prayed for us.”