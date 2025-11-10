Image Image Credit Kirill Bichutsky/Contributor via Getty Images, Artwork from Max B’s ‘Wave Pack,’ Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images, and Cindy Ord/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 50 Cent, Max B, Jim Jones and DJ Whoo Kid Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Max B reconnected with DJ Whoo Kid and French Montana shortly after his release from prison.

50 Cent posted a meme that resurfaced Max B’s long-standing feud with Jim Jones.

The artists’ recent comments suggest a shift toward reconciliation and cultural healing.

Max B’s first days of freedom became a major topic in Hip Hop, and it was marked by a celebratory call with DJ Whoo Kid and a viral post from 50 Cent referencing Jim Jones.

The Harlem native, born Charley Wingate, was released from prison on Sunday (Nov. 9), after serving roughly 16 years for his role in a 2006 armed robbery that left one man dead. He was originally sentenced to 75 years before his term was reduced to 20 through a plea agreement for aggravated manslaughter. Outside the facility, he was welcomed by longtime collaborator French Montana, who shared video of the two embracing with the caption, “Can’t make this up! My brother really came home on my [birthday]! [Alhamdulillah].”

Soon after, Whoo Kid posted a clip of him on FaceTime with Max B. “What a surprise FaceTime at the gym! My boy is finally home! And he’s looking for Boo Boo (50 Cent),” he captioned the video. During the conversation, Max B said, “Tell Boo Boo I said, ‘What up’,” to which Whoo Kid responded, “He just dropped a new joint, so let’s work. He’s back in the studio.” Max B replied, “Say no more. I’m ready. Let’s get it.”

Around the same time, 50 Cent drew attention online when he used Max B’s release to add his own meme-based commentary aimed at Jim Jones. Using a still from the 1998 film Belly — showing Tyrin Turner’s character, Rico, speaking about “dropping a dime” — 50 Cent captioned the post with “[N**ga] said Max home... Jimmy about to drop a dime on these [n**gas].”

The reference touched on the long and well-documented fallout between Max B and Jim Jones. Once close collaborators within Dipset, the pair’s relationship fractured in the late 2000s over business disagreements and publishing issues, leading to years of public exchanges.

In a recent appearance on the “Let’s Rap About It” podcast, Jones reflected on the feud’s lingering tension: “I may forgive, I don’t forget,” he said. “And even if I forgive, I’m not here to make anybody feel comfortable.” Max B, on the other hand, told “Drink Champs” that he hopes to move forward: “It’s love, man. I want to start over. I’m a new man … I got four kids. I’m on a whole different time right now.”