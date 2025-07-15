Image Image Credit Peacock/Contributor via Getty Images, Justin Casterline / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion on Love Island USA Season 7 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

After weeks of speculation, Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson confirmed that they are officially dating. The NBA star and Houston rapper’s relationship has sparked much discussion on social media, with the latter’s legion of “Hotties” showing approval, for the most part.

On Saturday (July 12), Thompson, who won four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors and now plays for the Dallas Mavericks, posted a series of pictures on Instagram. A couple of those images featured Megan, including one of the pair holding hands.

Then on Monday (July 14), TMZ first reported on the couple being spotted exiting New York City restaurant Carbone, holding hands and surely aware that paparazzi cameras were waiting for them. If that wasn’t enough, Megan also posted a video on TikTok of her sitting on someone’s lap as she opened a trendy Labubu doll gifted to her by her new, to the public at least, boyfriend.

While plenty of men who delusionally thought they ever had a chance at getting with the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper are bitter, the overwhelming reactions from social media have been positive, with most saying Thompson came all the way up.

“Yep it’s confirmed lol. Klay Thompson is with Megan Thee Stallion. Generational run,” said one excited user on X.

Another added, “Man Klay won four rings, is gonna have a statue [of him] built in San Francisco and [his] jersey retired, made [over] $300 [million], [is] one of the greatest shooters, and dates Megan Thee Stallion as a victory lap.”

In response to a workout video of Thompson hitting jumper after jumper, one commenter had to mention that “Megan got him on cloud 9.”

However, there are those who can’t help but shed the saltiest of tears.

“Nobody wanted Klay Thompson but me. Then here come Megan big booty a** smh,” wrote one user.

Hey, love hurts.