Roughly two decades after airing its Gladiator-inspired advertisement with Britney Spears, Beyoncé and Pink, Pepsi is back with another fresh take on Queen’s “We Will Rock You.” On Thursday (Sept. 5), the food and beverage company aired a new commercial starring Megan Thee Stallion, which is tied to the Ridley Scott-directed Gladiator II.

“I’m honored to follow in the footsteps of the legends who appeared in this Gladiator campaign 20 years ago and proud to have carved my own new legacy,” Megan said via a press release. “Pepsi really brought the worlds of music, sports and entertainment together in a powerful way to set off the new NFL season. It was fun putting my creative flip on such an iconic Queen song, and I can’t wait for the Hotties to hear it!”

The Houston rapper took on the role of Empress Megan, while Josh Allen, Derrick Henry, Justin Jefferson and Travis Kelce played gladiators. Watch the clip below.

On Megan’s remix of “We Will Rock You,” she spat, “Win, that's all that we do / Everybody's watchin', and they all came for you / Hard work, dedication, an understatement / We fill up arenas that'll rock the whole nation / This what I do, baby, watch the way I grew, baby / Once you pick a side, just be careful how you move, baby / I hear the cheers, see the tears, chase the dreams, not the fears / Fight the fight that make 'em talk about your victory for years.”

The “Cobra” creator has been virtually everywhere this year. In addition to her arena-packed “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” she teamed up with Amazon for a Prime Day commercial in July. Meanwhile, on Sept. 11, she will be hosting the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time.

On the music side, Megan’s “Neva Play” with BTS member RM is slated to drop on Friday (Sept. 6).