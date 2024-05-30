Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier in the month, the MTV Video Music Awards unveiled their first lineup of performers, leaving many bummed that GloRilla was the sole Hip Hop act. However, on Thursday (Aug. 22), the award show announced Megan Thee Stallion as a first-time host, giving fans a lot more to look forward to.

In nominations, Megan leads the pack with a whopping five nods. She's in the running for Best Collaboration with GloRilla for “Wanna Be” and Best Direction for “BOA,” which is also a contender in three additional areas: Best Hip Hop, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects.

Set to air from New York's UBS Arena on Sept. 11, the event was moved a day later than initially planned — potentially to dodge an overlap with the presidential debate showdown between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. In the meantime, fans can still vote for their favorite artists in select categories.

Competition is heavy for this year's VMAs. Best Hip Hop will see Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy,” Eminem’s “Houdini,” Travis Scott’s “FE!N,” “BOA” and GloRilla’s “Yeah Glo!” facing off against one another. On the other hand, Muni Long’s “Made For Me,” Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama,” Tyla’s “Water,” Alicia Keys’ “Lifeline” and Usher’s “Good Good” are vying for the crown in Best R&B.

Outside of the award show, Megan dropped her self-titled third studio album in June. It boasted contributions from Victoria Monét, GloRilla, UGK, Yuki Chiba, Kyle Ricch, Big K.R.I.T. and Buddah Bless. Singles “HISS” and “Cobra” also made their way onto the 18-song effort.

“I don’t want to say I’m tapping into other genres. I’m just tapping into other sounds, but it’s still very much Megan Thee Stallion,” she told L’Officiel ahead of the project’s release. “It won’t feel like I went so left. It’ll feel true to me. You’ll almost be like, I wouldn’t have thought she would’ve rapped over that, but this sounds great.”