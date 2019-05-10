Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Mello Buckzz at Coachella Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Mello Buckzz is coping with the loss of loved ones after a deadly shooting on Wednesday (July 2) disrupted her album release celebration.

The drive-by shooting outside of Chicago’s Artis Lounge left four people dead and 14 injured, with no arrests made so far.

The tragedy occurred during the celebration of her new project, ‘Hollyhood,’ marking a devastating moment in the rapper’s rising career.

Mello Buckzz is sharing her heartbreak after the mass shooting that killed four and left 14 injured at her album release party on Wednesday (July 2). The drive-by shooting took place outside of Chicago’s Artis Lounge nightclub, where the rapper was having a release party for her latest project, Hollyhood.

“My heart [hurts] so bad,” she captioned an Instagram Story of her boyfriend, who appears to have been one of the victims. “We [were] having so much fun in our private little life. [We] couldn’t leave each other alone,” another read. “I held yo’ hand until I couldn’t.”

“[Damn], shorty, my [motherf**kin’] dog. My brother. [You and] Vonte [were] my two [people]. I’m so lost,” Buckzz shared in a third heartbreaking update. “I can’t believe I lost both of y’all in one night.”

According to NBC 5 Chicago, the shooting took place around 11 p.m. CST. “A dark-colored vehicle drove past the location, with at least one person inside the car opening fire into the crowd of people standing outside,” the outlet reported.

Image Image Credit Anadolu / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chicago Fire Department cleans up the crime scene where numerous people were wounded in a shooting at Artis Restaurant and Lounge at 311 W. Chicago Ave. in the River North neighborhood during an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The vehicle reportedly sped off immediately after, and authorities confirmed to the local news that all victims were transported for emergency care. Among the four people killed was a 24-year-old man who was shot in the chest, a 25-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and two women who also sustained fatal gunshot wounds to the chest.

No arrests have been made, and as of now, the shooting incident remains under investigation by authorities. “Prayers up for all my sisters. God, please wrap yo’ arms around every last one of them,” Buckzz wrote on social media. “All I can do is talk to God and pray.”