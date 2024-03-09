Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Metro Boomin, Coi Leray Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Metro Boomin and Coi Leray have partnered with AXE to share two limited-edition body spray cans. The two multi-platinum recording artists have both done stadium tours this year, with Leray’s concluding this month and Boomin’s wrapping up next month.

On August 22, AXE released special-edition Black Vanilla and Blue Lavender cans from its award-winning Fine Fragrance Collection. A few months back, the two talented creatives connected on the duo’s first-ever custom track with AXE, “Enjoy yourself.” On the track, the “Players” artist rapped, “I like when he smell good, he do what a man should, it make me feel real good.” The smash track offers smooth yet poignant production from the “Like That” super producer.

Speaking on the initial collaboration, Caroline Gregory, AXE’s global brand director, said, “This is a major moment for the AXE brand — a great new fragrance launch with Black Vanilla, supported by the release of a campaign featuring two of the most on-trend artists in music and a fantastic track that we know fans are going to love.”

Metro explained, “Coi and I already have great chemistry from our past collaboration, so I can’t wait to show the world what we’ve been working on.” Leray explained, “I’m all about boosting self-confidence, and it means a lot that I’ll be the first female face of the brand and can share a message of self-expression with my fans.”

For the collaborators, both cans have unique designs made to showcase their personalities. The “Blick Blick” rapper has been making her rounds on social media for her recently rekindled relationship with Trippie Redd. The two stars have been showering each other with love on their Instagram and X accounts. Leray shared a video of her kissing Trippie on stage as a support act on Jhené Aiko’s “The Magic Hour Tour.”

The 30-year-old is riding high on the wave of his co-headlining tour with Future in support of their two studio albums, WE DON’T TRUST YOU, and We STILL DON’T TRUST YOU. The projects featured dynamic features from A-list stars like ASAP Rocky, Rick Ross, J. Cole, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, and more.

Both stars unveiled the cans with exclusive content on their TikTok channels to celebrate this unique launch. Starting in September, the cans will be available for purchase exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide for $7.98 while supplies last.

Check out their “Fit Check” commercial spot created by the Martin Agency below!