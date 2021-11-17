Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mia Jaye and Young Dolph Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Young Dolph’s fiancée, Mia Jaye, shared a heartfelt message reflecting on the late rapper’s life and their shared memories.

Her tribute highlights the emotional journey of healing and the strength of their family bond.

One of Young Dolph’s killers was sentenced to life in prison in 2024.

Young Dolph would’ve turned 40 years old on Sunday (July 27). Over the weekend, the late rapper’s fiancée and mother of his two children, Mia Jaye, joined fans on social media in honoring his bittersweet birthday.

“Our household’s message to you of gratitude, appreciation, adornment, and most importantly, love remains the same six years later and beyond,” she captioned an Instagram carousel of photos, one of which was an earlier tribute from his 34th birthday. In 2021, the Memphis rapper was tragically shot and killed outside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in a drive-by.

Jaye continued, “We miss your presence daily, but cherish the gift of life we shared with you. Happy heavenly 40th birthday, my love… Until we meet again, next lifetime.” See the post below.

Justice for the "Preach” artist was finally served in 2024. Justin Johnson — one of the two men charged with gunning down the rapper — was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

As Rap-Up previously noted, Johnson never even got a chance to take the defense stand. Prosecutor Paul Hagerman declared the case “over again for the fifth time” after presenting evidence of a FaceTime call between Johnson and Yo Gotti’s slain brother, Big Jook, who allegedly placed a $100,000 hit on Dolph’s head.

“We are also grateful to the public for standing with us and advocating for accountability throughout this process,” Jaye said following the verdict. “My faith has been tested, but Adolph's tragic execution has only strengthened my resolve to fight for justice — not only for him but for all Black men.”

Though nothing will ever heal what we lost with Young Dolph’s death, the conviction was a step in the direction of closure and, at the very least, accountability.