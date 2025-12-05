Image Image Credit Artwork for Mozzy’s “BUICK TO BENZ” single Image Alt Artwork for Mozzy’s “BUICK TO BENZ” single Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

“BUICK TO BENZ” explores Mozzy’s evolution from street life to financial and personal growth.

The track follows Mozzy’s well-received INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS series and notable featured appearances.

Mozzy recently joined West Coast peers YG and Jay Rock for a Red Bull-backed freestyle.

Mozzy returned on Friday (Dec. 5) with a new single titled “BUICK TO BENZ.” The hard-hitting cut was released via a partnership with EMPIRE, which makes it unclear if the West Coast talent is still aligned with Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group.

On “BUICK TO BENZ,” Mozzy delivered a dense, reflective verse that stretched from early hustles to present-day success. The track opened with a direct emotional inquiry — “If I lost it all, would you still love me? / And if I died for you, would you still love me?” — before shifting into vivid depictions of street realities and personal transformation.

“Purple-hearted, went retarded, every medal earned,” the Sacramento emcee expressed before continuing, “Got acquitted on them charges, tell ‘em court adjourned / He beat the body, for his kills, that n**ga fourth confirmed.”

Elsewhere on the record, Mozzy weaved in references to lost friends and the weight of maintaining integrity under pressure. Lines such as “Keep it stitchy when they blitz ‘cause it be gettin’ ugly” echo the survivalist tone that defines much of his catalog. He also nodded to entrepreneurial strides: “Add me up, real estate portfolio, like 10 of ‘em / Before the Lamb’ and Maserati, I went Benz on ‘em.”

“BUICK TO BENZ” extends a productive year for Mozzy, who previously dropped INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS and INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS 2, complete with collaborations alongside the likes of EST Gee, Tsu Surf, Polo G, YFN Lucci, Boosie Badazz, Hunxho, Millyz and Nardo Wick. He also contributed his vivid storytelling to songs by Albee Al, EastSide K-Boy and others.

In November, he joined YG and Jay Rock for a Red Bull Spiral freestyle, reuniting a long-running West Coast trio known for collaborations dating back more than a decade. “Kick the cup, picked it up, I’m back sober again / Got me pissin’ for the rollers again, quit showin’ your hand / Make the news quit showin’ ya mans / ‘Cause when they blitz, it’s gon be him on the stand,” he declared in the well-received cypher.