It’s been a busy year for OVO Sound’s first lady, Naomi Sharon. She graced fans with “Nothing Sweeter” and “Goodbyes (Myrrh)” with DJ Snake before being picked up for Tems' “Born In The Wild World Tour” as a supporting act.

On Friday (Sept. 20), the “Definition of Love” singer spoke with Billboard about being discovered by Drake, getting feedback from the Canadian hitmaker, and most importantly, why they haven’t released a song together yet. “I don’t force things,” she admitted.

“We spoke about it, but it’s also whenever we feel it makes sense. I don’t think it’s gonna be a conversation,” Sharon told the publication. “We’re both very sensitive people when it comes to hearing music. Whenever he hears something that will be great, then [we’ll do it]. That would be amazing.”

Drake has a habit of collaborating with his OVO signees. He and PARTYNEXTDOOR have created magic on records like “Come and See Me,” “Recognize,” “Over Here,” and “Loyal.” Additionally, they have a joint album due in the fall season. dvsn contributed their vocals to “Faithful” on 2016’s Views. Other label acts include Popcaan (“We Caa Done”), Majid Jordan (“Stars Align”), and Roy Woods (“Drama”).

Sharon signed to OVO Sound in 2023, followed by her releasing Obsidian by the year’s end. The 13-song offering contained surefire cuts like “Another Life,” “Time And Trust,” and “Push” featuring Omah Lay. As the songstress revealed, Drake is the reason for uptempo tracks being on the LP.

“He was like, ‘I can see you in different worlds that you can make your own. Why don’t you challenge yourself to go upbeat?’ I made neo-soul the first few songs. He was like, ‘You can do that with your sound and with your world and cross over,’” Sharon detailed. “I actually was inspired by that.”