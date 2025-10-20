Image Image Credit Julia Beverly/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the “MASA Tour” at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

NBA YoungBoy’s second Atlanta concert was canceled after an alleged altercation at the venue’s VIP entrance.

Fans responded by throwing a spontaneous outdoor party outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, complete with fireworks and a DJ.

A viral misunderstanding about a “key to the city” added to the night’s buzz, though officials later clarified no such honor was issued.

Hundreds of NBA YoungBoy fans gathered outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday (Oct. 18) after the rapper’s second scheduled Atlanta concert was abruptly canceled. The spontaneous gathering, which quickly turned into an outdoor party, featured a DJ, fireworks, and large crowds singing along to his biggest hits as if he were performing live.

The canceled show was part of YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Make America Slime Again Tour,” which already faced setbacks in other cities. His first Atlanta performance took place on Wednesday (Oct. 15) at State Farm Arena, where he performed tracks including “I Hate YoungBoy,” a 2022 song that takes aim at several prominent artists including Lil Durk, Lil Baby and Gucci Mane — all of whom have strong ties to Atlanta’s Hip Hop scene.

According to HotNewHipHop, venue officials decided to cancel the second Atlanta date following an altercation involving members of YoungBoy’s entourage at the VIP entrance. Neither the artist nor his team issued an official statement regarding the incident. The cancellation follows similar issues earlier on the tour, including the scrapping of shows in Chicago and other cities due to safety concerns.

Adding to the confusion, YoungBoy was presented with an award during his first Atlanta show that some fans initially believed was a “key to the city.” However, the city’s Office of Film, Entertainment and Nightlife later clarified that no such honor was given. Officials stated that while the recognition came from representatives of Fulton County and the state of Georgia, the city itself “has not provided a key to the city in a very, very long time and currently does not issue this commendation.”

The tour resumed in New Orleans, where YoungBoy will perform back-to-back shows at the Smoothie King Center on Oct. 19 and 20. Following his Sunday performance, he was spotted walking along Bourbon and Canal Streets, where excited fans swarmed him before police escorted the rapper to safety. Local authorities had already deployed more than 400 officers for security, citing prior tour-related disturbances.