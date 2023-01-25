Image Image Credit TheStewartofNY/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nia Long Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Dec. 19), SKIMS unveiled a new advertising campaign starring Nia Long, who turned up the heat by rocking different items from the shapewear and clothing line. “The actress is iconic as ever in the ultimate shapewear for New Year’s Eve dressing,” the brand's caption read in one post. In another, Long strutted around in a short video clip while showcasing a cocoa-colored bodysuit. Vanessa Beecroft was credited for the titillating production.

“I am absolutely a fan of the brand. I have purchased my own SKIMS online many times,” the Love Jones star said to Women's Wear Daily about the partnership. “I think Kim [Kardashian] understands a woman’s body. I think she understands the pressure that women face, especially on the red carpet and when your underpinnings are correct, it just makes the wardrobe that much more beautiful.”

Long continued, “I absolutely have worn SKIMS on the red carpet. I’ve worn SKIMS on sets. I wore SKIMS during... ‘The Best Man’ series that we did on Peacock.” She also revealed that she'll be dressed in the brand in 2025, when she receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and during her red carpet appearance for the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic. She takes on the role of the matriarch, Katherine Jackson, in the highly anticipated film.

“It is an honor and a privilege to represent a woman who has carried the weight of the world on her shoulders, who raised a family of talented, beautiful children during a time when it was very difficult for Black people to be seen and heard, she is a hero,” she expressed about taking on the role. “She is a trailblazer.”

As expected, fans took to social media to praise Long for her inclusion in SKIMS’ latest promotion. “Nia Long is eating... but she eats everything she does,” said a Twitter user, while another wrote, “I just know Nia Long smells so good.” One tweet simply stated, “Nia Long been bad her whole life.”

Check out other reactions below.