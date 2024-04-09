Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Sexyy Red and Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” came to a close on Friday (Oct. 11) night in her hometown of Queens, New York. She ended the record-breaking trek by welcoming two special guests on stage: Young M.A and Sexyy Red.

The St. Louis native performed “Get It Sexyy” from her latest project, In Sexyy We Trust, as well as “Pound Town 2” featuring Minaj. “Thank you so much for bringing me out,” Red wrote via Twitter after the show.

The two artists have been showing each other plenty of love all year, with their latest collab being April’s “FTCU (SLEEZEMIX)” featuring Travis Scott and Chris Brown.

Minaj helped Red and Tay Keith land their first Billboard Hot 100 entry with “Pound Town 2.” Regarding their first-ever collaboration, the Hood Hottest Princess said on Threads, “It was such a good experience! She’s a sweet person, and you can really tell she’s really serious about her music. She gave me some of the best advice that I know I’ll always come back to. I really appreciate her for being supportive and kind.”

The second North American leg of the “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” swept through cities including Philadelphia, Cleveland, Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Miami, among others. Supporting acts included Tyga, Skillibeng, and BIA. It’s also worth mentioning that Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, Kirko Bangz, 2 Chainz, and 50 Cent have been brought out at select stops in the voyage.

“We made female rap history, I think as of today, with how many sold-out shows and how many shows have grossed over $2 million,” Minaj reacted to the arena run becoming the highest-grossing by a woman in Hip Hop. “So, I just want to thank everybody that’s been coming out. I never in my wildest dreams would’ve thought that this tour.”