Nicki Minaj has spent a good chunk of 2024 touring to promote her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2. With its deluxe edition on the horizon, the rapper took a moment to clear the air about the artists on her record label, Heavy On It, while seemingly throwing shade at a few non-affiliates.

During a Stationhead session on Wednesday (Aug. 21), Minaj explained, “A motherf**ker [will] tell somebody they don’t want to sign with Heavy On It, but then they’ll go and sign with the white peoples. And guess who the white peoples [are going to] call always? Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty.”

She added, “They always make sure they get the attention of the Barbz.” Minaj went on to reveal that only her signees will be featured on Pink Friday 2: Gag City Reloaded, which currently doesn’t have a release date.

“I’m not talking about doing ad-libs on any songs,” the rap star noted before sharing, “If their name is not on Pink Friday 2, they’re not a Heavy On It artist.”

In 2023, Minaj launched the record company via a joint venture with Republic Records. So far, the lineup includes Tate Kobang and Lourdiz, who fans might recognize from “RNB” and “Cowgirl” respectively from the aforementioned LP. At one point, Ice Spice was rumored to have inked a partnership with the label, especially coming off the heels of her “Princess Diana” remix with Minaj.

However, the Y2K! creator later revealed why she turned down the offer in a leaked text exchange with Baby Storme. “She wants publishing [royalties] from all my songs, including third-party writing competitions,” read one message. In another text, Ice Spice questioned the logic behind the deal: “I’m already signed, so why would I work backward?”

The second U.S. leg of Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” is expected to begin in September. Tyga, BIA and Skillibeng will be joining her as supporting acts.