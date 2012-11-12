Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj during the “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” in New York Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Nicki Minaj joined the viral stiletto challenge, referencing her pose from her 2013 “High School” music video.

An influencer fractured her spine attempting the challenge, sparking debate about its safety.

Minaj hinted at a more official version of the challenge coming soon.

Nicki Minaj is finally joining in on the viral stiletto challenge — sort of. Inspired by her iconic pose in her “High School” music video, the challenge has been taking TikTok by storm over the past couple of weeks.

“Dear Barbz, about that pose…” the rapper captioned a video posted on Tuesday (Aug. 5). In the clip, Minaj holds onto a pole while balancing on one foot. “This Chanel dress was just a tad shorter than I thought, and the thongs definitely didn’t help. Didn’t want to make it explicit,” she continued.

“Both feet on the ground, [though]. Ten toes,” she added. “I’ma put on a [different] outfit that won’t show so much skin and do it again for you guys later.” Check out the video below.

Of course, the Barbz had some thoughts, and Minaj was more than ready to respond. After fans joked that she hadn’t done the stiletto challenge correctly, she tweeted, “They think they [are] peer pressuring me? ... And when I post the real one, it’s gon’ be private, so only the non-freaks can view it.”

Originally released in 2012 on Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded The Re-Up, the Lil Wayne-assisted track made its comeback thanks to viral clips from Ciara, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams, Angela Simmons and others. Social media users have attempted balancing on dumbbells, Jenga blocks, mailboxes and, even dangerously enough, nail polish bottles.

Unfortunately, the trend hasn't come without its dangers. As Complex reported, Russian influencer Mariana Barutkina recently ended up in the hospital after attempting it. She fractured her spine while trying to balance on a saucepan stacked atop a tub of baby formula. To make matters worse, it happened just eight weeks after she gave birth. “Irony? Karma? Or just life, which always tests our strength at the most unexpected moment,” Barutkina lightheartedly wrote about the incident.