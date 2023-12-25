Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Nicki Minaj is dropping new music on Friday (Nov. 15), she revealed via X on Wednesday (Nov. 13). The “Everybody” artist claimed the forthcoming record, which has no title or artwork at the time of reporting, is something “every single Barb will love” alongside a countdown.

“Can’t stop listening to it. [It] does something to my psyche in the best way possible. [It] puts you in a zone that you wanna stay in,” Minaj teased during a Q&A with fans on the social media platform. She further detailed, “It’s the best music. It’s the kind of music you can’t put into words.”

In terms of what listeners can expect sonically, the Queens rapper described it as a combination of Pink Friday and Beam Me Up Scotty, the latter of which made its way to DSPs some years ago with some additional tracks.

Minaj also confirmed the forthcoming single would not be tied to Pink Friday 2 (The Hiatus), slated to hit streaming services on Dec. 13. The project was announced to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the original album, which housed fan favorites like “FTCU,” “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” and “Big Difference,” to name a few.

The musician previously mentioned that the aforementioned effort would mark the “final deluxe,” having already put out Gag City Deluxe and Gag City PLUTO Edition versions of the body of work. Though she hasn’t provided many details, it’s likely listeners can expect one to two new records or even more.

In September, Minaj claimed that adding five to seven songs felt “a little sloppy.” She told her followers, “After much thought, I want to be for certain that I am being intentional about every single decision being made around both PF2 and [Pink Friday 3].” However, it’s still up in the air whether the previously teased “Mamita” and the tentative “Anxiety” will make their way to the deluxe or her later LP.