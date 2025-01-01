Image Image Credit Anadolu / Contributor vis Getty Images Image Alt A Maryland police car Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Nino Paid was taken into custody in Maryland on charges of vehicle theft and released the next day.

A viral photo of his arrest, showing federal agents in tactical gear, has sparked online discussion.

The rapper’s legal troubles came about just as his music career began gaining momentum with a spot on the 2025 XXL Freshman list.

Up-and-coming rapper Nino Paid, born Jacquan Andrews, was arrested in Maryland on Thursday (July 24) for allegedly stealing a car. Since then, a photo of his arrest by federal U.S. Marshalls has gone viral.

The Landover, Maryland native was recently honored as a member of the 2025 XXL Magazine Freshman class in June. According to the publication, he was detained for a pair of charges — theft of over $25,000 to under $100,000 and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. No bail was necessary as he was released on Friday (July 25) on his own recognizance; however, he’s due back in court on Sept. 26.

Details surrounding the circumstances of his arrest have yet to be revealed. Regardless, a photo of his arrest has been making the rounds online. It features what looks like a couple of S.W.A.T. team members in full gear including helmets — which some have argued seems like overkill for a stolen vehicle. Also in the photo is a shirtless Paid with his arms behind his back and his hands zip tied as he is being walked away by a pair of officers wearing bulletproof vests.

The judge apparently made sure that Paid isn’t a flight risk. In a since-deleted tweet, the "Pain & Possibilities," rapper proclaimed his innocence, tweeting, “Feds took all my phones, passports and IDs. Don’t text me ‘bout [nothing] I'm good.”

Interestingly, in a 2024 interview with DJ Smallz, the 23-year-old rapper revealed that he served 18 months in a juvenile detention center for charges that included robbery and auto theft. Paid dropped his debut album, Can't Go Bacc, in April 2024 and released his sophomore album, Love Me As I Am, in February.