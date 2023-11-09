Image Image Credit Kristina Bumphrey / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt NLE Choppa Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

NLE Choppa is one of the most talked about emcees on social media. Though this is the case, it was not enough to get him placed within Complex’s “20 Best Rappers In Their 20s Right Now” list that released earlier in the week (Sept. 12).

While his omission from the popular list was not necessarily glaring, he and his fans were displeased that he was left off. The list included artists like Latto, Doja Cat, Ken Carson, Central Cee, Lil Yachty, and Lil Baby, with Playboi Carti taking the top spot. The list also featured Megan Thee Stallion and fellow Memphis rap star, GloRilla.

When addressing the list, he stated, “Whoever did that Complex list I just wanna let you know something: your a** needs to do rock ‘n’ roll or some other sh*t. See, I been tucking my tail, I been trying to be more positive... but y'all got me f**ked up.” While sharing that he did not want to discredit anyone on the list, he was visibly frustrated that his recent work had not earned him a spot on their list.

The “Slut Me Out” rapper has been viral lately for his willingness to perform during Atlanta Pride and toying with the idea of “coming out” in a new cover story with PAPER Magazine. Addressing rumors about being part of the LGBTQ+ community, he expressed, “Never said I was gay.”

While performing at a show during Atlanta Pride, he stated, “It's a beautiful thing because the amount of people who [have] had something to say is what fuels me to stay deeply rooted in my purpose.” He continued, “The beauty of it is that it gave me an opportunity to say, ‘Oh, y'all feel like I'm this way? Okay, let me give y'all some more reasons to feel that way, even though I know I’m not. Let me show more love to the people that y'all are saying I'm aligned with because we are all humans at the end of the day.’”

NLE Choppa has been putting up massive numbers with his most recent releases and performing at several shows. His recent work has garnered him support from artists such as BigXthaPlug, Joey Bada$$, Shaboozey, and many others.

