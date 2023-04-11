Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt NLE Choppa Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Just days after sharing a cryptic tweet about “coming out,” NLE Choppa finally addressed the whispers surrounding his sexuality.

Underneath the “Shotta Flow” rapper’s initial Sept. 5 post, a social media user replied with a clip of Tim (Brandon Black) coming out as gay in Tyler Perry's 2022 A Madea Homecoming. In the scene, Joe Madea (Perry) reacted by saying, “That’s all you want to say? Well, baby, we knew that.” However, on Monday (Sept. 9), NLE Choppa responded, “Never said I was gay.”

Rumors about his sexuality began to run rampant after he showed love to the LGBTQ+ community for supporting his “S**T ME OUT 2” single. The Memphis star shared his thoughts on the speculation during a recent cover story for PAPER Magazine.

“It's a beautiful thing because the amount of people who [have] had something to say is what fuels me to stay deeply rooted in my purpose,” he explained. “The beauty of it is that it gave me an opportunity to say, ‘Oh, y'all feel like I'm this way? Okay, let me give y'all some more reasons to feel that way, even though I know I’m not. Let me show more love to the people that y'all are saying I'm aligned with because we are all humans at the end of the day.’”

He added, “Everyone is fighting for some type of acceptance, and I think the most important part is accepting yourself first.”

On the music side, NLE Choppa is gearing up to release S**T SZN on Sept. 27. The project will house “Or What” with 41 — comprised of Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter and TaTa — and the J.P.-assisted “S**T ME OUT 2 - COUNTRY ME OUT.”

The project will serve as a follow-up to 2023’s Cottonwood 2, which garnered critical acclaim for standout cuts like “DO IT AGAIN” and “IN THE UK,” to name a few.