Key Takeaways:

NLE Choppa, now going by NLE The Great, delivers a bold lyrical attack on NBA YoungBoy in “KO.”

The track pays homage to 2Pac’s “Hit ’Em Up” and features a Michael Jackson-inspired video.

Online reactions are mixed, with some fans praising the diss and others calling it a clout move.

NLE Choppa aka NLE The Great is letting his feelings about NBA YoungBoy be verbally and visually known. In a new diss track along with a corresponding video titled “KO,” the Memphis rapper places YoungBoy Never Broke Again into his sights.

The song invokes 2Pac’s classic diss track "Hit 'Em Up," so listeners already knew the vibes were not going to be about love and peace. And in Pac fashion, instead of subliminals — he gets straight to his beef. "YoungBoy, what?,” NLE spits in the first verse. “This the big boy league, I put one up in your gut under the Jesus piece, last thing that I heard was ‘Jesus, please.’"

Then, by the third verse, he says his rival is a poor representation for kids. "You poisoning the youth, nothing positive you do," NLE raps. “You the reason n**gas beating b**ches thinking that it's cute.”

Upping the viral ante, NLE also channels Michael Jackson, dressing and dancing like the King of Pop throughout the visual. The choreography is pretty good, too.

Needless to say, social media is eating the combination of entertainment and rapper animus all the way up. NBA YoungBoy fans, however, are not happy.

“NBA YoungBoy bout to show NLE Choppa why they call him the TUPAC of this generation. YoungBoy don’t gotta shave his head bald to prove his point… that’s a true lyricist,” tweeted a user on X.

Another comment on X read, “Washed up rapper NLE Choppa dissing YoungBoy after he refused to respond to [YoungBoy’s] original diss years ago.”

Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks questioned if NLE truly has an issue with NBA YoungBoy or if he’s doing this to clout chase or out of jealousy.

No matter the reasoning, rap fans and even random voyeurs will be paying attention to what happens next.