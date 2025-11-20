Image Image Credit Warner Bros. TV / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Normani appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing April 4, 2025 in Burbank, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Normani’s debut fashion line reflects her bold style and personal brand evolution.

The collection features Y2K-inspired pieces, earth tones, and affordable luxury.

Some fans questioned the SHEIN partnership, but Normani emphasized accessibility and self-expression.

Normani is an incredibly talented R&B singer, sure, but she’s also a fashion It-girl. On Wednesday (Nov. 19), the “Candy Paint” artist unveiled her new clothing brand, NORMANI, in collaboration with SHEIN.

Alongside the announcement came a video featuring Normani modeling several pieces from the first collection, including a tie-dye halter dress, a fur coat styled over a fitted jumpsuit, and a mesh co-ord, to name a few. "Fashion has always been about self-expression for me, the freedom to explore who you are through what you wear,” she said in a press statement.

“SHEIN was the perfect partner for my first clothing brand because they share my belief in making style inclusive and accessible," Normani continued. "I want my fans to feel empowered to express themselves without limits or worrying about the price."

The debut collection, which ranges from outerwear and office wear to dresses and elevated basics, is the first of several drops planned throughout Normani’s year-long partnership with the fast-fashion giant. As the DOPAMINE singer told Us Weekly, fans can look forward to “a lot of browns [and] earth tones,” along with pieces inspired by Y2K fashion.

Although some people were understandably hesitant about Normani collaborating with SHEIN (one comment under her recent post read, “Your fans deserve better”), she emphasized that affordability was a major factor behind her decision. “It was really important for me — just because I understand the climate that we’re in — I wanted to make sure that it was affordable for my fans,” she told the publication. “I wanted to create a luxury, but affordable brand.”

Normani also hinted that she’s “entering a new chapter” in her life, though it’s unclear whether that includes new music. She dropped her long-awaited solo debut album, DOPAMINE, in 2024. The project featured Starrah, Gunna, James Blake, and Cardi B, who appeared on “Wild Side.”

Since the LP’s release, fans got to see her reunite with Khalid on “Personal” and join forces with Ciara on “Ecstasy (Remix)” alongside Teyana Taylor.