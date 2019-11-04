Image Image Credit Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images, and Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt North West, Nicki Minaj, Tyler The Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Oct. 11), Interview Magazine published a one-on-one with North West and her mother, Kim Kardashian, to celebrate its 55th anniversary. During their conversation, the 11-year-old opened up about her unsurprising fashion influences and favorite artists at the moment.

“Not in order, but Tyler, the Creator; Yuno Miles; and Nicki Minaj,” North shared with the publication regarding the latter topic. The eldest of Kardashian and Ye’s four kids previously danced to “Everybody” on TikTok. Notably, the Lil Uzi Vert-assisted record served as one of the many standout cuts from Pink Friday 2.

North later revealed that she plans on dressing as the “Barbie Dangerous” rapper — and possibly her favorite Twitch streamer — for Halloween (Oct. 31). “I’m going to be a sailor pirate and a mermaid with my two besties. Shout out to them,” she told Kardashian. “And I’m going to be Kai [Cenat] and Tyla. I’m going to be Nicki Minaj, and then I’m going to be Princess Peach and Princess Daisy with Chi.”

North also appears to have taken cues from Ye’s JESUS IS KING era. When asked how she plans to help others, Miss Westie replied, “Spread the gospel. Tell them about God and how problems get solved if they follow his word and his way.”

North is seemingly taking a break from creating music after announcing her debut project, Elementary School Dropout, in March. While there’s unfortunately been no update on its release, she joined Ye at several VULTURES listening experiences earlier in the year.

The father-daughter duo united on “TALKING,” which debuted at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, from the album series’ first installment. North later appeared on the VULTURES 2 track “BOMB,” where she rapped in Japanese alongside sister Chicago.