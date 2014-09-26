Image Image Credit Vivien Killilea / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt OG Maco Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

OG Maco is on a slow and steady road to recovery following his apparent suicide attempt. On Monday (Dec. 16), the rapper’s family issued a promising update on his health after being transported to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

“We want to inform OG Maco’s fans, friends and supporters that he is currently in critical but stable condition. He is receiving the best possible care, and we are staying hopeful as he continues to fight,” read a statement from the “U Guessed It” artist’s official Instagram account.

“At this time, we kindly ask that you respect our privacy, but if you would like to send any messages or have anything you wish to get to the family, please reach out via DM,” OG Maco’s family encouraged.

“Please note all official updates regarding OG Maco’s health will come directly from his official social media accounts. This will be the only source for valid information,” the post continued. Fans were previously relying on the Georgia native’s manager, Poppa Perc, for new details. He previously confirmed doctors were letting the musician’s “head heal a little bit so they can do a procedure.”

Not much is currently known about OG Maco’s situation. According to TMZ, the rapper was “found unresponsive and rushed to a local hospital” for surgery after a neighbor reported hearing a gunshot from his home. A firearm, believed to be his own, was also recovered at the scene.

Since 2014’s “U Guessed It,” which reached No. 90 on the Billboard Hot 100 with the help of a remix from 2 Chainz, OG Maco has had his fair share of challenges. In 2016, he was involved in a near-fatal car accident that resulted in him losing an eye. Then, in 2019, the Legends Live Forever creator was diagnosed with a skin-eating disease called necrotizing fasciitis.