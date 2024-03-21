Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt PinkPantheress on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The British singer delivered a three-song medley from her mixtape ‘Fancy That’ on her U.S. TV debut.

The performance featured “Illegal,” “Girl Like Me” and “Tonight,” with a bold visual setup and choreographed dancers.

She also addressed challenges faced by Black women in electronic music in a recent interview.

There is no stopping PinkPantheress. On Wednesday (July 30) night, the British singer made her TV debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” — and what better way to do it than with a medley from her latest mixtape, Fancy That.

Joined by two dancers, she opened the three-song set with “Illegal,” her TikTok-fueled hit that recently landed on the Billboard Hot 100. “One after one, now you're sittin' on my bed / Then, later on, we can talk on it instead,” she sang from inside a red box bathed in neon lights. As the performance progressed, two more dancers joined in to close out the number.

Moments later, the camera cut to the DJ, who gave a brief interlude before PinkPantheress segued into “Girl Like Me.” She sang, “I'm not a fan of the way we're movin' / No explanation for why we do this,” as dancers surrounded her again in the glowing box. For her finale, the BRIT Award nominee launched into “Tonight.” Watch the full performance below.

As funny as it might sound, PinkPantheress’ music is already built for TV, considering none of the three songs she performed runs over three minutes. Her “The Tonight Show” medley served as a small preview of what fans can expect from the North American leg of her “An Evening With PinkPantheress” tour. The run will kick off in October with two back-to-back shows at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre in New York and wraps up in Oakland, California, in November.

On Tuesday (July 28), in an interview published by The Hollywood Reporter, PinkPantheress spoke about how people are “less willing to listen” to electronic music made by Black women. “I always feel like I’m cutting through and I’m in a very privileged position musically,” she explained. “But [I] can feel a little bit like I’m hitting all these markers, and it still feels like I’m getting overlooked.”