Playboi Carti’s heavily anticipated I AM MUSIC is already off to a massive start. On Tuesday (March 18), Hits Double Daily reported that the Atlanta rapper’s third studio album is currently pacing toward the biggest U.S. streaming debut since Taylor Swift’s THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT, which logged a whopping 891 million upon its initial release.

According to the publication, the 31-track body of work is projected to move upwards of 310,000 album-equivalent units, all but securing a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart. As a reminder, 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams equate to one SEA unit, meaning I AM MUSIC could very well surpass 400 million in its opening week.

For context, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U pulled nearly 90 percent of its 246,000 total units from streaming, with 219,000 SEA units translating to 287 million on-demand streams. Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow leaned heavier on pure sales, with 130,500 SEA units — equal to 171.5 million on-demand streams — contributing to its massive 490,500 in overall sales.

The closest Hip Hop or R&B release to match that since THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT, which dropped in April 2024, would be Kendrick Lamar’s surprise sixth studio LP, GNX. Debuted in November of that same year, it opened with 319,000 album-equivalent units, of which SEA units made up 285,000 or 379.72 million on-demand streams.

Of course, few artists have built up as much anticipation for a full-length project as Carti, who has been teasing new music since just months after 2020’s Whole Lotta Red. The “EVIL J0RDAN” rapper also shares one key similarity with Swift, given that both of their respective albums push past the 30-track mark.

Not to mention, I AM MUSIC, which arrived on streaming services as just MUSIC, came with three guest appearances from Lamar, as well as collaborations with Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, and more.