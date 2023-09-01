Image Image Credit Wagner Meier / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Playboi Carti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Playboi Carti made his highly anticipated comeback with the release of “ALL RED” on Friday (Sept. 13), coincidentally his 29th birthday. Produced by longtime collaborator F1LTHY, the menacing track is expected to be featured on the Atlanta talent’s upcoming album, I AM MUSIC.

“I put Vetements right on her thighs, I put the mask on 'cause I be fried/ All red, I stay with the Fives, all red, we pull up and fire/ All red, somebody died, all red, I pour up then drive,” Carti fittingly rapped on the chorus.

Meanwhile, on the song’s lone verse, he dropped bars about the football video game Madden: “We done pushed up with them SIGs/ Just like Madden, you can get blitzed/ I used to rock Bally's, then I got rich/ This is a thot, she can't be my b**ch, yeah.”

“ALL RED” marked Carti’s first solo release to hit streaming services since Whole Lotta Red in 2020. He previously shared singles like “2024,” the Travis Scott-assisted “BACKR00MS,” and “EVILJ0RDAN” via social media.

According to Carti’s official website, I AM MUSIC will arrive in three different box sets and a digital album. The aforementioned bundles include a black hoodie, T-shirt, or cap. For those who have doubts about the LP’s release date, the product description noted that items will ship “no later than six months from Sept. 12, 2024.”

The “@ MEH” hitmaker’s fans have been waiting on a follow-up to the Whole Lotta Red for quite some time, especially in light of his "Antagonist Tour" being announced and delayed numerous times. Carti, like many other high-profile acts, hasn’t been immune to leaks.

“He’s giving people his absolute best, things that he wants to put his stamp on,” the rapper’s manager, Erin Larsen, told Billboard earlier in the month. She noted, “It delays the process. You don’t want to see the Mona Lisa in an art museum before it is a finished piece of work.”