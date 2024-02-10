Image Image Credit Gustavo Caballero / Staff via Getty Images and Timothy Norris / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Playboi Carti, Kanye West Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Playboi Carti shut down ComplexCon with a high-energy performance on Saturday night (Nov. 16) in Las Vegas. Shortly after his performance, he gave fans a very exciting update on his newest album, I AM MUSIC.

According to the Atlanta emcee, famed producer and recording artist formerly known as Kanye West will be producing his new project. The two talents have worked together on multiple tracks including “Off The Grid,” “Go2DaMoon” and most recently, their Grammy-nominated chart-topping hit, “CARNIVAL” featuring Ty Dolla Sign and Rich The Kid.

The exciting, rage-friendly track served as the lead hit from VULTURES 1. Playboi Carti has been using a unique method of sharing his music lately while opting for YouTube and Instagram to be the home for his releases. Tracks like “ALL RED,” “2024” and “BACKR00MS” featuring Travis Scott have been garnering massive hype by his cult-like fan base. The “Long Time” rapper has been utilizing a “finsta” page to share updates about his songs.

While his own solo songs are making waves, his most recent collaboration with The Weeknd secured major momentum on streaming platforms. Their song “Timeless” perfectly blended the signature styles of both enigmatic superstars while creating a new world that infused Pharrell Williams-influenced production with a more modern style.

On the song, Carti rapped, “Double-O, bust down the watch, she know that I'm timeless/ I put my son in some Rick.” While publicly Carti is a man of few words, he has always used his music to speak on things that are on his mind. His influence cannot be debated after Complex shared various photographs of fans rocking backwards jerseys while showing up to ComplexCon the day of his performance.

The “ALL RED” rapper went viral earlier this year for rocking a late ’90s/early 2000s-inspired outfit with a backwards Penny Hardaway jersey. The picture prompted the Orlando Magic social media pages to engage, asking him to drop his long-awaited album. This would mark his first album since Whole Lotta Red, which came out Christmas Day 2020. The popular LP yielded features from West, Kid Cudi and Future.

Peep footage from ComplexCon below!