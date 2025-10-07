Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Fans and peers, including K Carbon and BIG30, celebrated Pooh Shiesty’s return on social media.

His legal journey included a guilty plea to federal firearm charges and a credited year of time served.

The rapper’s early release follows a 63-month sentence for a 2020 conviction.

Pooh Shiesty has been released from federal prison early. On Monday (Oct. 6), several family members and friends of the “Back in Blood” rapper celebrated his return home following his 2022 conviction on gun-related charges.

“Finally!! Now free [Lil Durk],” one person commented under The Shade Room’s repost. Another wrote that the Memphis native came back “just in time for the Shiesty [Season],” referencing his debut mixtape. Someone else wrote, “Can’t wait to hear his first-day-out track!”

Although Shiesty wiped his Instagram feed clean, K Carbon shared photos with him and BIG30. “It don't get no bigger [than this]," she captioned the post, which showed the trio holding up stacks of cash. Take a look below.

In 2022, Shiesty was sentenced to five years and three months in prison in connection with an armed robbery at a Florida hotel. The rapper was accused of shooting Brandon Cooper, who alleged that the “SUVs (Black on Black)” artist and two associates met up with him to buy cannabis and sneakers.

That same year, Shiesty also pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking. The charge was connected to a separate shooting incident, which reportedly took place in 2020. It’s worth mentioning that U.S. District Judge Kevin Michael Moore credited him for one year since he’d already been in custody awaiting sentencing.

“Listen, nobody’s happy to go to prison, but he was happy the judge listened to our argument, and the judge received the argument well. He was satisfied with the outcome,” Shiesty’s defense lawyer at the time, Bradford Cohen, told Rolling Stone. He added, “We’re happy with the decision of the court.”

Aside from 2023’s “Federal Contraband 2,” Shiesty didn’t release much music while behind bars. He did, however, appear on several tracks by other artists. The Memphis rapper notably appeared on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Who Me,” Lil Baby’s “Shiest Talk” and Big Scarr’s “Angel Dust.”