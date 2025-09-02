Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Singer Pras Michel performs onstage with The Fugees at Crypto.com Arena on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Former Fugees rapper Pras reportedly underwent emergency surgery for colon cancer last week. The procedure delayed the Haitian American artist’s sentencing for a conspiracy conviction that includes a hefty fine and possibly up to 20 years in prison.

Back in April 2023, Pras, born Prakazrel Michel, 52, was found guilty of a foreign influence scheme. The “Ghetto Superstar” rapper was convicted on all the 10 counts, including witness tampering, making false entries in records, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and failing to register his lobbying work on behalf of a foreign national.

The scheme involved a Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho — a fugitive not in custody — funneling millions of dollars to Pras. Allegedly, Pras in turn made donations to political campaigns and lobbied for China, among other illicit activities. Per Rolling Stone, Pras’ Aug. 29 hearing was originally set to determine how much money he would have to pay the government, but his health issues have since taken precedence.

“Pras was unable to attend his scheduled sentencing hearing on Friday due to emergency medical surgery to remove cancer from his colon,” said his legal team in a statement to Billboard. “We wish him a complete and speedy recovery as he navigates both his legal matters and his health journey.”

While Pras is looking at 20 years behind bars, his lawyers have requested a three-year sentence. He is also being asked to pay $65 million to the federal government. Pras’ new sentencing date, which will determine the forfeiture amount, has been set to Oct. 3.

Back in January 2025, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Donald Trump was considering a pardon for Pras. While Trump’s camp didn’t comment, the rapper’s PR rep told the publication that his legal team was “exploring all available options following his case.”