Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Dolph Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was tragically shot in Memphis in 2021, and three long years later, his murder trial is finally underway. On Monday (Sept. 23), Justin “Straight Drop” Johnson took the stand as the first defendant.

Johnson’s charges include first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and theft of property. Hernandez Govan, who allegedly orchestrated the fatal incident, is also expected to testify, followed by the third suspect, Cornelius Smith.

While giving opening statements, Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman claimed that Yo Gotti’s late older brother, Big Jook, orchestrated a $100,000 bounty on Dolph.

"Big Jook, the person I told you about before — the No. 2 guy at [Yo Gotti’s] CMG — he's put out a hit: $100,000 to whoever kills Dolph," Hagerman stated, according to FOX13. "He has met with Justin. He has met with Cornelius and they think they're ready to do it."

The DA also claimed that Johnson was motivated to become CMG’s next major artist and planned to use the hit money to further his career.

Gotti and Dolph had a long-running feud, with many speculating that the “Preach” rapper’s death was connected to it. The two Memphis heavyweights famously exchanged disses on tracks like “100 Shots,” “Play Wit Yo B**ch,” and “Don’t Beef With Me.”

Ahead of the trial, Dolph’s family released a statement: “We remain heartbroken over the loss of Adolph, and we have faith that the legal system will bring justice to all of those involved in this crime. This has been an unimaginable time for our family, but the love and support of the community has given us strength as we continue to process this situation.”

It continued, “We ask for privacy as the legal process unfolds, and for patience from those who stand with us. We trust that the legal system will deliver justice for Adolph, allowing us, and the community he loved, to begin the journey toward healing.”