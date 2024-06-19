Image Image Credit Mike Mulholland / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Pusha T says Drake’s lawsuit over “Not Like Us” goes against Hip Hop’s battle code.

He believes taking legal action over a diss track “cheapens the art.”

The Clipse rapper made it clear he still stands by the rules of lyrical warfare.

Since the beginning of Hip Hop, rap beef has been a cornerstone of the culture — fueling some of the most impactful records the genre has ever seen. There are rules, though. Rule No. 1? You don’t call the cops or bring in lawyers.

However, in January, Drake filed a lawsuit against United Music Group over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” The legal move raised eyebrows, including from someone who’s been through lyrical warfare with Drake and stood ten toes down: Pusha T. According to him, the Toronto artist didn’t follow the code.

In an interview with GQ, he questioned what this means for the integrity of rap beefs. “I don't rate him no more,” the DAYTONA rapper said. “The suing thing is bigger than some rap s**t. I just don't rate you. Damn, it just kind of cheapens the art of it once we gotta have real questions about suing and litigation. Like, what? For this?”

While diss tracks can push boundaries, Pusha T made it clear that you lose his respect when you take legal action. To him, these battles have always been about skill, not subpoenas. So, taking conflict from the studio to the courtroom reveals the difference between being part of the culture and just performing in it.

He also reminded folks of his own battle-tested credentials and how he handled the smoke from Drizzy. “I think after everything that had been done, I don't think there was ever anything subliminal to be said ever again in life,” he told the magazine. “Not only just musically like, bro, I actually was in Canada. I actually had a show and made it home. So, I can't pay attention to none of that. I did the dance for real not to come back and tiptoe around anything.”

Pusha T also confirmed he’s not revisiting old beef unless he feels moved to: “Man, I would only engage again if I felt like it.”

Should that feeling hit for the “Scrape It Off” artist anytime soon, let’s hope Drake is prepared.