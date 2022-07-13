Image Image Credit Jon Kopaloff / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Migos at Call of Duty: Vanguard launch party Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (June 18) would’ve been Takeoff’s 31st birthday. To mark the occasion, Quavo and Offset took to social media to celebrate their late Migos groupmate alongside fans.

On his Instagram, Quavo shared a handful of solo shots of the “Last Memory” rapper with the caption, “Rocket Day. Happy Birthday, nephew. I love you.” Jacquees, Jim Jones, Don Toliver, and Fabolous all showed love in the comments, with Murda Beatz notably adding, “Happy birthday, Take.”

Offset, meanwhile, dedicated a few Instagram Stories to the moments they spent together. “Happy G-Day, Rocket Man,” one post read, while another was simply captioned, “Birthday King.”

It’s been over two years since Takeoff was fatally shot at a Halloween party in downtown Houston on Nov. 1, 2022. Only 28 at the time, he was with Quavo attending a private event when a dice game turned into gunfire. Unfortunately, justice for the late rapper’s death has been slow-moving and seemingly stalled.

In 2023, murder suspect Patrick Xavier Clark was released on a $1 million bond and placed under house arrest. According to FOX 26 Houston, by November of that year, his house arrest was lifted and replaced with conditions prohibiting him from going within 200 feet of 810 Billiards & Bowling or contacting any witnesses, victims, and family members connected to Takeoff.

Since Takeoff’s passing, Quavo has made it a point to preserve his memory, both musically and through The Rocket Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at reducing gun violence.

“When I saw [Takeoff] laying there, I felt like I saw me laying there. So, when I’m doing something like The Rocket Foundation, I just wanted to uplift his legacy and keep his name alive. That’s why we are here,” the “Himothy” rapper explained during a fireside chat at the White House with Kamala Harris, per Variety.