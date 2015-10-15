Image Image Credit Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Really Jaewon Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Really Jaewon isn’t wasting any time making a name for himself. In February, the New York rapper took on ripe–tanjerines.’s “RIPE OR ROTTEN” freestyle series, and judging by the comments, he’s well on his way to blowing up.

“I keep it P like my last name,” Jaewon rapped over the beat for his “MDWOG Freestyle” — referencing his surname, Phillips, which he shares with his father, Jadakiss. “Lot of n**gas changed since I’ve run up in the fast lane / I’m the youngest n**ga putting cat in the fast lane,” he continued.

“Go get ‘em son,” Jadakiss penned underneath the freestyle with a fire emoji. Another fan pointed out, “[It’s] crazy how you got ya’ own flow, but it’s still ya’ pops’.” Meanwhile, someone else took note of Jaewon’s progression over the years: “Bars are getting better [and] better. Keep it up!”

It goes without saying that Jaewon is cut from the same cloth as his father; however, he’s making sure people recognize him for his own style — especially since the two have yet to musically link up. Despite that, it’s evident he carries the same delivery and hunger that made projects like Kiss Of Death and Top 5 Dead Or Alive classics, but in an entirely separate lane from Jadakiss’ legacy.

Music-wise, Jaewon has been taking it relatively slowly. In 2023, he unloaded his debut album, The Heart of The North. “Seven summers straight, I gave n**gas pain / I ain’t never been a lame, hoppin’ on and off of planes,” he spat on the opening track titled “Come Thru.” It’s a foreshadowing of the rest of the 14-track body of work, which housed surefire cuts like “Joy Ride,” “7 Figures” and the Smoke DZA-assisted “LV & Baccarat.”

Since then, Jaewon has treated fans to a slew of singles in 2024: “NDA,” “BRUCE WAYNE” and “LMK,” as well as his joint EP with Seth Narley, The Bellagio Suite. If "MDWOG Freestyle" is any sign of what’s ahead, fans can hopefully expect plenty more from the rising star in the months to come.